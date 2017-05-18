Crime 9 mins ago 9:21 a.m.Police: Drunk 5-year-old drank mouthwash because he was thirsty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Police have uncovered a terrible story of abuse after a 5-year-old boy showed up at the hospital drunk. That boy was drunk off mouthwash, so thirsty and neglected he was forced to drink it.
