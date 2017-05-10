Court of Appeals rules against Albuqu...

Court of Appeals rules against Albuquerque gas station

The state Court of Appeals has ruled against a Smith's gas station, saying the City of Albuquerque should not have given it a permit in 2014. The permit upset nearby residents because the city granted it before a public hearing was held.

