Correction: Billy the Kid-Sheriff story

FILE - This undated file photo is thought to be an image of famed gunslinger Billy the Kid, William Bonney, near the age of 18. A newly discovered document, dated July 9, 1908 and found in southern New Mexico is shedding more light on... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In a story May 19 about a historical document related to the death of the former sheriff who is credited with killing Billy the Kid, The Associated Press, relying on information provided by Dona Ana County, erroneously reported the date of the coroner's jury report. The document is dated Feb. 29, 1908, not July 9, 1908.

