Concerns arise over APD's new citation order
In a video released this week, Albuquerque Police Chief Gorden Eden in a video instructed APD officers not to arrest some non-violent criminals. He said officers should give them a citation instead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Creatures From the Black Lagoon...
|5 hr
|barnyard
|3
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|6 hr
|Bull Durham
|25
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|8 hr
|Army Vet
|15
|Concerns arise over APD's new citation order
|8 hr
|Army Vet
|1
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,787
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|18 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,830
|What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore?
|21 hr
|This is
|23
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC