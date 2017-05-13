There are on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 22 hrs ago, titled Company offers to bond out mom this Mothera s Day. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

Metropolitan Bail Bonds tweeted and posted to Facebook, asking people if they knew a mom who couldn't afford to bond out. They're encouraging you to give them a call and they'll try to get her out.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.