Company offers to bond out mom this Mothera s Day

There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 22 hrs ago, titled Company offers to bond out mom this Mothera s Day. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

Metropolitan Bail Bonds tweeted and posted to Facebook, asking people if they knew a mom who couldn't afford to bond out. They're encouraging you to give them a call and they'll try to get her out.

billy bud lite

Lubbock, TX

#1 22 hrs ago
This could be lyrics for a country music song
