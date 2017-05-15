City releases construction plans for Albuquerque Rapid Transit project
Construction on Albuquerque's Rapid Transit project will be shutting down three roads in the University of New Mexico/Nob Hill area for the next week. Central and Yale along with Stanford and Washington will be closed as crews continue major construction for ART.
