City releases construction plans for ...

City releases construction plans for Albuquerque Rapid Transit project

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Construction on Albuquerque's Rapid Transit project will be shutting down three roads in the University of New Mexico/Nob Hill area for the next week. Central and Yale along with Stanford and Washington will be closed as crews continue major construction for ART.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 4 hr not much 9
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 8 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,775
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 8 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,818
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... 18 hr Drain 3
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... Sun barnyard 17
News Company offers to bond out mom this Mothera s Day Sun billy bud lite 1
News VoteRunLead.org Joins The United State of Women... Sat more 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at May 15 at 2:32PM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC