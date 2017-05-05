City of Grants seeks out Albuquerque businesses to relocate
People travel along historic Route 66 through Grants everyday. The town that's trying to restore the route's history is often pretty quiet, much different from the constant construction along Route 66 in Albuquerque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Obama yearning to be a Gay Trump Wannabe?
|10 min
|merle
|5
|What is your favorite name for Elizabeth Warren?
|2 hr
|More
|11
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|2 hr
|More
|11
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,745
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Froggies
|63,788
|Trump + Susana = Love
|16 hr
|Porky Suzy
|1
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|17 hr
|Sarise
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC