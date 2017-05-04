Body found in East Mountains identified as missing Albuquerque man
Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives have identified the burning body found in the East Mountains last week as a missing Albuquerque man. The body was found on April 28 off Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue.
