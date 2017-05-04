Body found in East Mountains identifi...

Body found in East Mountains identified as missing Albuquerque man

Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives have identified the burning body found in the East Mountains last week as a missing Albuquerque man. The body was found on April 28 off Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue.

