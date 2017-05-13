'Better Call Saul': Say hello to Saul...

'Better Call Saul': Say hello to Saul Goodman--finally

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, the alter ego of lawyer Jimmy McGill in "Better Call Saul." The moment that fans of the AMC drama "Better Call Saul" - the quirky prequel to the landmark drama "Breaking Bad" - have been waiting 2½ seasons for, finally arrived Monday night: the introduction of the title character.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 54 min Bull Durham 12
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 1 hr Bull Durham 19
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,780
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,823
testing 11 hr Brutus 1
News Company offers to bond out mom this Mothera s Day 12 hr Hmmm 2
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... Sun Drain 3
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC