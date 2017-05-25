Bear Eyes monument status generates 5...

Bear Eyes monument status generates 55K public comments

Tens of thousands of people from across the U.S. have weighed in about whether the new Bears Ears National Monument should be preserved, downsized or rescinded, confirming the monument's center stage position in a review of 27 monuments ordered by President Donald Trump. Nearly 55,000 submissions with comments mentioning the 1.3-million acre monument in southeastern Utah had been submitted to a federal government website by Friday morning, the final day of a two-week public comment period that is part of U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke 's review of the monument designated by President Barack Obama.

