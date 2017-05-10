Auto burglaries in Albuquerque

We know cars are stolen in Albuquerque just about every hour, but how often are they burglarized? Four people are accused of checking 30 to 40 vehicles a night and burglarizing 10 to 15 of those. Back on May 8th, APD arrested Judy Mora, Mario Maestas, Christopher Parsons and Chad Parson.

