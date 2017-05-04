ART of the deal: Businesses get clever with construction-related sales
As the construction on Albuquerque's Rapid Transit project continues, the businesses along Central are getting more creative to get customers in the door. Garcia's Restaurant has expanded their "ART Special" to every weekday.
