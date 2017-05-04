ART of the deal: Businesses get cleve...

ART of the deal: Businesses get clever with construction-related sales

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

As the construction on Albuquerque's Rapid Transit project continues, the businesses along Central are getting more creative to get customers in the door. Garcia's Restaurant has expanded their "ART Special" to every weekday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 1 hr Th3 Equalizer 92
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 2 hr Unhappy Customer 155
What is your favorite name for Elizabeth Warren? 4 hr my favorite 10
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) 6 hr ABQCITIZEN 7
Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali... 10 hr barnyard 5
Was Obama yearning to be a Gay Trump Wannabe? 20 hr martin 3
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 21 hr Froggies 63,784
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,798,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC