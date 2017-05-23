APNewsBreak: University of New Mexico...

APNewsBreak: University of New Mexico spending under review

15 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

The spending of public money by the University of New Mexico's athletic department on a 2015 golf trip to Scotland that included the athletic director, other employees and boosters is being reviewed by the state Auditor's Office, the agency confirmed Wednesday. The review comes as the state's universities and colleges are being forced to consider tuition increases and other cuts as New Mexico grapples with a budget crisis.

