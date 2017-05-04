Apd: One dead, one in critical condition in possible SW Abq street racing incident

The Albuquerque Police Department says a woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after an incident involving possible street racing in southwest Albuquerque, Saturday evening. Authorities say a truck was traveling at a "high rate of speed" on Coors northbound when it crashed into a car occupied by an elderly man and an elderly woman near the intersection of Coors and Gonzales, south of Coors and Central.

