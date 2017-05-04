Apd: One dead, one in critical condit...

Apd: One dead, one in critical condition in possible SW Abq street racing incident

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

The Albuquerque Police Department says a woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after an incident involving possible street racing in southwest Albuquerque, Saturday evening. Authorities say a truck was traveling at a "high rate of speed" on Coors northbound when it crashed into a car occupied by an elderly man and an elderly woman near the intersection of Coors and Gonzales, south of Coors and Central.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr Froggies 63,790
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 7 hr Mister Chix 114,747
Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali... 11 hr More 11
Trump + Susana = Love Sat Porky Suzy 1
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Sat Sarise 9
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... Fri CoronaQueen 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Fri Th3 Equalizer 92
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at May 07 at 2:48AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,377 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC