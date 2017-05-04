Apd: One dead, one in critical condition in possible SW Abq street racing incident
The Albuquerque Police Department says a woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after an incident involving possible street racing in southwest Albuquerque, Saturday evening. Authorities say a truck was traveling at a "high rate of speed" on Coors northbound when it crashed into a car occupied by an elderly man and an elderly woman near the intersection of Coors and Gonzales, south of Coors and Central.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Froggies
|63,790
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,747
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|11 hr
|More
|11
|Trump + Susana = Love
|Sat
|Porky Suzy
|1
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Sat
|Sarise
|9
|Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S...
|Fri
|CoronaQueen
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC