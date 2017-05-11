APD officer involved in fatal crash was previously disciplined for driving-related incidents
The Albuquerque Police officer involved in a crash that killed a little boy had been disciplined before for driving-related incidents. KRQE News 13 has obtained records that show in the last nine years, Officer McDonnell was involved in six driving-related incidents.
