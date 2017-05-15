APD directive: Issue citations, not arrests, for non-violent crimes
Crime is a growing problem in Albuquerque, but APD officers are now being asked to stop arresting non-violent offenders. The new order comes straight from Police Chief Gorden Eden, stemming from a lawsuit, and it applies to a long list of offenses.
