APD directive: Issue citations, not arrests, for non-violent crimes

Crime is a growing problem in Albuquerque, but APD officers are now being asked to stop arresting non-violent offenders. The new order comes straight from Police Chief Gorden Eden, stemming from a lawsuit, and it applies to a long list of offenses.

