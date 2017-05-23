Albuquerque woman accused of imperson...

Albuquerque woman accused of impersonating a nurse

Albuquerque woman accused of impersonating a nurse

An Albuquerque woman is in deep trouble for allegedly pretending she was a nurse. Investigators say she even managed to work in an intensive care unit before she was found out.

Army Vet

Lubbock, TX

#1 13 hrs ago
Hospitals are suppose the VERIFY a NM License during the hiring process.......... It is on line....
What happened to this proceedure?
