Albuquerque woman accused of impersonating a nurse
An Albuquerque woman is in deep trouble for allegedly pretending she was a nurse. Investigators say she even managed to work in an intensive care unit before she was found out.
An Albuquerque woman is in deep trouble for allegedly pretending she was a nurse. Investigators say she even managed to work in an intensive care unit before she was found out.
#1 13 hrs ago
Hospitals are suppose the VERIFY a NM License during the hiring process.......... It is on line....
What happened to this proceedure?
