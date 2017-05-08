Albuquerque teen receives Hope Schola...

Albuquerque teen receives Hope Scholarship

Carolyn Baca, 18, is one of just five teens in the United States to receive the Hope Scholarship. It's a full-ride college scholarship to Blackburn College, a liberal arts school in Illinois.

