Albuquerque teachers awarded surprise funding for classroom projects

15 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

As part of Sonic Drive-In's nationwide "Limeades for Learning" campaign, 45 teachers in Albuquerque received more than $29,000 in funding for their classrooms. Some of the local classroom projects included "Sport Stacking" at Ernie Pyle Middle School, "Really Relevant Reading Resources" at Painted Sky Elementary School, and Chromebooks "Funky Frogs" at Pajarito Elementary School.

