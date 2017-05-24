Albuquerque prosecutor fired after ev...

Albuquerque prosecutor fired after evidence destroyed in rape case

KRQE News 13 has learned the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office has fired the prosecutor at the center of a woman's botched rape case. This comes after a KRQE News 13 Special Assignment exposed how crucial evidence was destroyed in that case.

