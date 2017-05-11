Albuquerque police response times rise for urgent calls
Albuquerque has seen its fair share of priority one calls, from the fatal crash that killed 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mom Shaunna Arredondo-Boling, to shootings, stabbings, and burglaries and robberies in progress. "There has been an increase in calls, there has been a significant increase in calls," said Gilbert Montano, the Chief of Staff for the City of Albuquerque.
