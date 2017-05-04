Albuquerque police locate 16-month-old who was feared to be in danger
Wednesday, KRQE News 13 reported that December Dickerson had not been seen by family members since Easter Sunday - the day her mom, Jesse Dickerson, was arrested for allegedly robbing a Fallas at gunpoint. Jesse Dickerson refused to reveal where December was and so did her dad, David Guynn, who had been accused of abusing the child in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Obama yearning to be a Gay Trump Wannabe?
|1 hr
|martin
|3
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Froggies
|63,784
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|new parrot
|114,738
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|3
|What is your favorite name for Elizabeth Warren?
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|7
|How Great Was President Andrew Jackson?
|4 hr
|andrew
|2
|May 2 Morning Rush: Santa Fe voters to decide o...
|9 hr
|gregory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC