Albuquerque police locate 16-month-old who was feared to be in danger

Wednesday, KRQE News 13 reported that December Dickerson had not been seen by family members since Easter Sunday - the day her mom, Jesse Dickerson, was arrested for allegedly robbing a Fallas at gunpoint. Jesse Dickerson refused to reveal where December was and so did her dad, David Guynn, who had been accused of abusing the child in the past.

