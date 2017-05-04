Albuquerque police locate 16-month-ol...

Albuquerque police locate 16-month-old who was feared to be in danger

4 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Wednesday, KRQE News 13 reported that December Dickerson had not been seen by family members since Easter Sunday - the day her mom, Jesse Dickerson, was arrested for allegedly robbing a Fallas at gunpoint. Jesse Dickerson refused to reveal where December was and so did her dad, David Guynn, who had been accused of abusing the child in the past.

