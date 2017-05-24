Albuquerque Police arrest bawling bur...

Albuquerque Police arrest bawling burglar suspect in Old Town

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Some shop owners in Old Town are resting easier Wednesday night after Albuquerque police said they caught the person who was breaking into their stores, stealing their merchandise and vandalizing their properties. Night-after-night, for the last two weeks , several shops in Old Town have been hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou... 1 hr Yeah 2
Tessa Mentus Contracts Brian Williams Syndrome (Jun '16) 1 hr Yeah 12
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 7 hr Kingdom potatoes 63,860
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 7 hr new parrot 114,817
Craftmatic Beds- Albuquerque, NM 9 hr road apple refugee 1
Dershowitz: Trump has no constitutional barrier Wed Nope 13
Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic Wed frank 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at May 25 at 2:56PM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,278,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC