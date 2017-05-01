Albuquerque mans finds hidden piece o...

Albuquerque mans finds hidden piece of history behind painting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A hidden piece of history. An Albuquerque man is continuing his search for the owners of a painting that hid an unexpected treasure trove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices ... 4 hr had 8
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st 6 hr gregory 6
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 22 hr Mister Chix 63,766
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 23 hr new parrot 114,721
Safety Dance Sun Women with hats 6
Chelsea Clinton Says Female Genital Mutilation ... Sat Yeah 3
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... Apr 28 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 20
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 280,702,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC