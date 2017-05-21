Albuquerque man facing charges after ...

Albuquerque man facing charges after leading BCSO on chase in stolen truck

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Deputies say he tried to run from deputies by going through a tunnel under the interstate. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Jonathan Benavidez late Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr new parrot 63,848
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr ants 114,805
Aw, the bitchy, 50 year old moderator wiped a post 4 hr Concha Pena 7
News 4 Investigates: Illegal security guards (Jul '08) 8 hr S_O_Me 214
Dershowitz: Trump has no constitutional barrier 13 hr barnyard 7
Is LULAC a racist organization (Mar '16) 13 hr barnyard 73
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 13 hr barnyard 26
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at May 22 at 2:42PM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC