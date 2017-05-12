Albuquerque man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2016 case
Prosecutors say jurors on Friday also found Jarek Lovesee guilty of false imprisonment in the April 2016 death of Lawrence Graczyk. The 29-year-old Lovesee was arrested after his father called police to report a dead body in his son's apartment.
