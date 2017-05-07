Albuquerque man arrested accused of stabbing former neighbor
According to a criminal complaint, Scott Toledo, who does not live at the complex, was walking through its parking lot Saturday when he came across his old neighbor. The complaint states, Toledo yelled at the old neighbor, "I know it was you that broke in."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|1 hr
|You should
|24
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|FRMR-fmer505-195 1
|63,797
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,751
|Susana La Tejana, Please Go Back To El Paso Texas
|12 hr
|NM In Ruins
|1
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|20 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|48
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|22 hr
|You are typical
|14
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|Sun
|Rougemili
|822
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC