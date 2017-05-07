Albuquerque man arrested accused of s...

Albuquerque man arrested accused of stabbing former neighbor

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

According to a criminal complaint, Scott Toledo, who does not live at the complex, was walking through its parking lot Saturday when he came across his old neighbor. The complaint states, Toledo yelled at the old neighbor, "I know it was you that broke in."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... 1 hr You should 24
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr FRMR-fmer505-195 1 63,797
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 7 hr Mister Chix 114,751
Susana La Tejana, Please Go Back To El Paso Texas 12 hr NM In Ruins 1
Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord... 20 hr CONCHA PENA 48
Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali... 22 hr You are typical 14
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) Sun Rougemili 822
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC