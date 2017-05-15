Albuquerque homeless shelter begins m...

Albuquerque homeless shelter begins major expansion

The shelter is the largest emergency shelter in New Mexico, helping as many as 300 people a night. Now, they are adding the 250 square foot apartments to give families and individuals a safe and more tranquil environment - something many of them need.

