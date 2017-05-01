Albuquerque dad upset over security s...

Albuquerque dad upset over security search of students

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

An Albuquerque parent is upset after he says security searched every student in his son's science class looking for stolen money. A big search like that would seem to violate Albuquerque Public Schools' policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,769
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,724
Direct Democracy Versus a Constitutional Republic 5 hr mpd 3
News Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices ... 5 hr nnono 9
How Great Was President Andrew Jackson? 13 hr artur 1
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st 14 hr coyote505 7
So How Too You Like the Soda Tax? 15 hr coyote505 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,898 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC