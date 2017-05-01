Albuquerque dad upset over security search of students
An Albuquerque parent is upset after he says security searched every student in his son's science class looking for stolen money. A big search like that would seem to violate Albuquerque Public Schools' policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,769
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,724
|Direct Democracy Versus a Constitutional Republic
|5 hr
|mpd
|3
|Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices ...
|5 hr
|nnono
|9
|How Great Was President Andrew Jackson?
|13 hr
|artur
|1
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|14 hr
|coyote505
|7
|So How Too You Like the Soda Tax?
|15 hr
|coyote505
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC