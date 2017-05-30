Albuquerque curbs arrests, jail time ...

Albuquerque curbs arrests, jail time for minor crimes

Friday May 26 Read more: SFGate

Police in New Mexico's largest city arrested and jailed a half dozen people on a recent Wednesday for small-time crimes like criminal trespassing, drinking in public and shoplifting at a local supermarket. A special order from the Albuquerque police chief on May 10 directed officers to scale back on apprehending people on a single minor, nonviolent offense.

