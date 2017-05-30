Albuquerque curbs arrests, jail time for minor crimes
Police in New Mexico's largest city arrested and jailed a half dozen people on a recent Wednesday for small-time crimes like criminal trespassing, drinking in public and shoplifting at a local supermarket. A special order from the Albuquerque police chief on May 10 directed officers to scale back on apprehending people on a single minor, nonviolent offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|13 min
|startreklfme
|156
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|42 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,881
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|46 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,843
|Pareexit!
|52 min
|treebeard
|2
|trump derangement syndrome
|7 hr
|Bull Durham
|21
|FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank
|Wed
|you are
|4
|Police investigate shooting in NW ABQ (May '08)
|Wed
|Short dog 5272
|52
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC