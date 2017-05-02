Albuquerque BioPark expecting new zoo babies
She's given birth to eight babies, including the 2-year-old Kumi who is currently living at the ABQ BioPark. "We are very excited to welcome more members to our giraffe herd," Paul Huang an ABQ BioPark senior zookeeper said in a press release.
