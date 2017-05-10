2nd suspect enters guilty plea in fatal shooting of Albuquerque teenager
Dominic Conyers faces sentencing next week after pleading guilty Thursday to shooting at a dwelling and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the June 2015 killing of 17-year-old Jaden Chavez-Silver.
