2nd suspect enters guilty plea in fat...

2nd suspect enters guilty plea in fatal shooting of Albuquerque teenager

49 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Dominic Conyers faces sentencing next week after pleading guilty Thursday to shooting at a dwelling and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the June 2015 killing of 17-year-old Jaden Chavez-Silver.

