Youth group creates new mural in Downtown Albuquerque
It's the work of volunteers from Albuquerque's Warehouse 508, which is a youth group focused on getting kids involved in the arts. Warehouse 508 is collecting donations of cash and supplies to help them complete several more downtown murals by the end of the summer.
