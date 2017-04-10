Work begins for BioPark's otter exhibit
Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry, members of the New Mexico BioPark Society, and Bernalillo County commissioners announced Thursday that construction started on the new exhibit at the aquarium. The exhibit for the otters, Mayhem and Chaos, will be outside to the Gulf Coast Gallery, according to an ABQ BioPark news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,665
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,715
|4/20 smoke out at roosevelt park (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|505touch
|146
|Effingbar, Albuquerque
|13 hr
|The
|3
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|16 hr
|CallousOneToo
|6
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|19 hr
|what
|12
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|Wed
|Drain
|78
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC