Work begins for BioPark's otter exhibit

12 hrs ago

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry, members of the New Mexico BioPark Society, and Bernalillo County commissioners announced Thursday that construction started on the new exhibit at the aquarium. The exhibit for the otters, Mayhem and Chaos, will be outside to the Gulf Coast Gallery, according to an ABQ BioPark news release.

