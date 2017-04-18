Woman charged with attempted murder released from jail
Albuquerque police say a woman charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence has now been released from jail. On Friday, a judge released 43-year-old Violet Andrews without bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|4 hr
|Ahubbard
|154
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,724
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|7 hr
|Good Luck
|7
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,674
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Red lover
|818
|4/20 smoke out at roosevelt park (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|mryoungbull9000
|148
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|CONCHA PENA
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC