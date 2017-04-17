Woman arrested, man hospitalized in near-fatal crash
Following a horrific Easter Sunday scene, an Albuquerque woman landed behind bars while her boyfriend is at UNM Hospital with severe brain trauma. Police say Kasey Weaver was behind the wheel after an afternoon at Meow Wolf, a few drinks and a few anti-anxiety pills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|NMMale
|817
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|11 hr
|xray45
|5
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Concha Pena has been registered
|Sun
|CONCHA PENA
|7
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,673
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,722
|Safety Dance
|Sat
|Men Without Hats
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC