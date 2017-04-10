Weekend fire destroys home in NW Albu...

Weekend fire destroys home in NW Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

Two cars parked right in the driveway melted. As of now, investigators say the fire is not suspicious, but neighbors aren't too sure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 10 min Mister Chix 114,656
NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ... 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 4
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,700
Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant 18 hr viewer 2
Effingbar, Albuquerque 18 hr viewer 1
Concha Pena has been registered 20 hr Bullies 6
Build Wall - Pay for Wall Mon Anonymous 9
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC