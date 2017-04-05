Wednesdaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Fa...

Wednesdaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Accused cop killer to be sentenced for gun, drug offenses

18 hrs ago

Federal prosecutors say on the night of Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster's death, the repeat offender was in possession of a gun and drugs which is a federal offense. It's the same gun investigators say Lymon used to kill Webster.

