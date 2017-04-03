Visiting family upset after hotel dessert makes son with allergies sick
A mom says she ordered her son a brownie dessert at their hotel, unaware there were nuts in it. Now, she's angry at the hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 min
|Mister Chix
|114,623
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|39 min
|new parrot
|63,666
|the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|5
|vote trump
|5 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|6
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|15 hr
|crack
|67
|Torn apart by money - Ruidoso News (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Pragmatist
|7
|Concha Pena has been registered
|21 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC