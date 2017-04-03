Visiting family upset after hotel des...

Visiting family upset after hotel dessert makes son with allergies sick

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A mom says she ordered her son a brownie dessert at their hotel, unaware there were nuts in it. Now, she's angry at the hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 8 min Mister Chix 114,623
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 39 min new parrot 63,666
the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 5
vote trump 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 6
TRUMP just POed Many More People 15 hr crack 67
News Torn apart by money - Ruidoso News (Sep '10) 15 hr Pragmatist 7
Concha Pena has been registered 21 hr CONCHA PENA 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC