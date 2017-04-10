US indictment charges man with murder in killing of Navajo tribal officer
A Navajo Nation man has been charged with murder and other crimes in the March 11 killing of a tribal police officer. A federal indictment announced Thursday charges 32-year-old Kirby Cleveland with three types of murder plus escape and firearms counts.
