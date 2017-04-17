Uncovered tracks harken back to Albuquerque's transit history
Who would have figured that construction of Albuquerque's future public transportation would have unearthed such a gem from the past? Construction workers found remnants from Albuquerque's old trolley system that has been out of commission for nearly a century. The center of ART construction is now known as Central, but until 1912 it was called Railroad Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|NMMale
|817
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|11 hr
|xray45
|5
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Concha Pena has been registered
|Sun
|CONCHA PENA
|7
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,673
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,722
|Safety Dance
|Sat
|Men Without Hats
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC