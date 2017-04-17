Uncovered tracks harken back to Albuq...

Uncovered tracks harken back to Albuquerque's transit history

Who would have figured that construction of Albuquerque's future public transportation would have unearthed such a gem from the past? Construction workers found remnants from Albuquerque's old trolley system that has been out of commission for nearly a century. The center of ART construction is now known as Central, but until 1912 it was called Railroad Avenue.

