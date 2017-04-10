TV series on Branch Davidian shootout to film in New Mexico
Fire engulfs the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas in 1993. A six-part television series covering a deadly standoff between the federal government and the Branch Davidians spiritual sect will be filmed in New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|45 min
|Mister Chix
|63,703
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,657
|Idiosyncracies about syndicated TV shows
|3 hr
|Tad Askew
|3
|NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ...
|7 hr
|Jausus
|5
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|7 hr
|customer
|3
|Effingbar, Albuquerque
|Mon
|viewer
|1
|Concha Pena has been registered
|Mon
|Bullies
|6
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC