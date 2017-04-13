TriCore CAO Named 2017 March for Babi...

TriCore CAO Named 2017 March for Babies Albuquerque Chair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 13, 2017 -- The Albuquerque March of Dimes has named TriCore Reference Laboratories' Chief Administration Officer, Dr. Nick Dayan, as the 2017/2018 Chair of the Albuquerque March for Babies. TriCore is also the signature sponsor of this year's event.

