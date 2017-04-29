Trees planted for Earth Day vandalized

Trees planted for Earth Day vandalized

The community came together in Albuquerque's Wells Park neighborhood in mid-April to plant more than 100 trees for Earth Day, only to have them uprooted by vandals. Project organizers tell KRQE News 13 some of those trees have been ripped up.

