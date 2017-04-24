Toward Solving Albuquerque's 'Border Wall': A Bit of Barelas Background
The arrival of steam trains through Barelas had significant, and mostly positive, economic impact on the area, but the switch from steam to diesel trains meant far less need for repair, and the Railyards we see today are stark reminders of the result. Of course, many nearby residents worked for the railroad, as repairing machinists, boilermakers, porters and in the retail shops lining the facility.
