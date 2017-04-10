Too easy for thieves: USPS trying to replace flimsy cluster boxes
Again and again, cluster mailboxes prove to be hot spots for thieves. That's because most of them around Albuquerque are old, outdated and flimsy in their construction, making it too easy to break in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,705
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,660
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|4 hr
|Drain
|73
|NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ...
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|7
|Idiosyncracies about syndicated TV shows
|9 hr
|Tad Askew
|3
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|13 hr
|customer
|3
|Effingbar, Albuquerque
|Mon
|viewer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC