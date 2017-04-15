This Teacher Prints An Infuriating Th...

This Teacher Prints An Infuriating Thing On Her Bathroom Passes

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Refinery 29

A teacher in New Mexico is catching heat because of the bathroom passes she hands out to her students. The passes, given out in Donna Cravey's math class at Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, NM, are being criticized for their "insensitive" and "offensive" language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You morons censor on Topix an ad that runs on T... 26 min tray kinkay 1
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Rum Island-ers 63,742
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr new parrot 114,690
How About Those Big shots at APS! 2 hr livy 5
Question for Historians: Does Trump Resemble Ja... 2 hr livy 8
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... 4 hr The truth 1
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... 8 hr The truth 6
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,789 • Total comments across all topics: 280,514,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC