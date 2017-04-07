The latest on New Mexico bills signed or vetoed
The latest on New Mexico bills signed or vetoed New Mexico bill naming dark-money donors vetoed Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2pa8ghZ New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez holds signed legislation that expands access to the overdose antidote naloxone during a ceremony at a substance abuse treatment center for youth in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. With the signing, New Mexico becomes the first state to require all state and local law enforcement officers to be equipped with naloxone.
