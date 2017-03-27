SWAT responding to barricaded subject, NE Albuquerque
Police say the incident started about 1 p.m. when police attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle and the suspect tried to flee. The suspect's vehicle is reported to have broken down, at which point he barricaded himself in the vehicle and refused officer commands.
