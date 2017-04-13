Suspect in red hat robs northeast Albuquerque bank
A man wearing glasses, a red hat and a portfolio allegedly robbed the Bank of the West on Eubank Wednesday. He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic or black male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5'6" to 5'7" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with a slender build.
